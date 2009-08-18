The Great Buddha of Kamakura, better know as the Daibutsu, is a sight to behold and was one of the highlights of my trip to the area.

Sitting peacefully on the grounds of Kotoku-in in the hills to the southwest of Kamakura station this weathered bronze statue was erected in 1252, weighs in at 121 tons, and stands over 13 meters (42 feet) tall.

The statue has survived earthquakes, fires and was swept away, unharmed, along with its surrounding structure by a tidal wave wave in 1498.

Today the Daibutsu sits in the open air on an earthquake proof foundation and will likely preside peacefully over the area for hundreds of years to come.

Admission to Kotoku-in is a modest Y200 and for and additional Y20 you can take the narrow stairway into the heart of Buddha to explore the inside of this imposing structure.

Image Credit: Personal Collection

