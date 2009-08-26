Gundam Taking Flight in Odaiba

The full scale replica of Gundam is quite a sight and one that can only be seen in person until the end of this month in Tokyo’s modern Odaiba area.



Gundam is quite an impressive sight towering over surrounding trees and appearing to be larger than the buildings on the horizon. At intervals he turns his head in each direction as his laser beam eyes scan the crowd below before finally looking upward as steam is emitted from the jet packs on his heals and back and look so be set to fly off to the heavens on his next mission.

Based on the popular anime and manga series, the name is a combination of the English word “gun” and the last syllable of the word “freedom”, and is not a person but a “mobile suit” that is operated from a cockpit in the located in the torso of the suit by a real person who is aided by technology to guide Gundam in the fight against injustice and for freedom.

