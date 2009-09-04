Tweet Your Way to a Stay at The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo

Located in the tallest building in the city, The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo offers guests an understated and luxurious environment high above the hustle and bustle of Roppongi’s trendy Tokyo Midtown complex.

I recently had the pleasure of a relaxing one night retreat from my daily life and thanks to the generosity of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo you too can relax your cares away while pondering the your own private view of Tokyo’s impressive nighttime skyline, but let me tell you more about the hotel first…

The lobby of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo sits on the 45th floor and is a peaceful oasis unto itself – modern flower arrangements grace the large lobby tables and a pianist plays classical music for patrons partaking of afternoon tea. For those looking to imbibe in something a little stronger the lobby bar is located beyond an infinity pool and fountain that will wash away any stress that you may be harboring.

Also off the lobby is French restaurant, Forty Five, and Hinokizaka, specializing in Japanese cuisine, both with lovely views of the city. I sipped champagne and dined on Le Menu at Forty Five while overlooking Tokyo Tower on a rare haze-free summer day in the city and enjoyed both the food and the view tremendously!

If you are looking for space, the rooms at The Ritz Carleton Tokyo have plenty to spare. All the rooms in the hotel feature “standard” marble bathrooms that are the size of many Tokyo apartments, featuring two well appointed vanities, a luxurious tub, and even a television!

A small desk, two comfortable sitting chairs and another television grace the room where the star is the bed itself covered with luxurious Frette linens and pillows that beckon you to a relaxing nights sleep or simply a short nap. Privacy shades and room darkening curtains ensure that the level of light is to your liking at all times and can be changed and the touch of a button from conveniently placed bedside controls.

I suggest that you borrow one of the great pillows from the well appointed bed and perch on the comfortably wide window ledge to watch the sun set over Tokyo. As the city lights begin to twinkle and the sun sets behind Mount Fuji and Roppongi Hills, Shinjuku or the Imperial Palace, take it all in before heading down for dinner in the hotel or at one of the many great restaurants in Tokyo Midtown.

Upon your return, you will be greeted by a plush terry robe, bedside slippers, a chocolate on your pillow, some complimentary water and a perfectly turned down bed where you can dream the night away high above the city.

You Can Win A Stay at The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo!

Staying at the Ritz is a treat reserved for very special occasions for most and my stay was no exception – I was honored to be a guest for one night and along with The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo want you to experience all that the Ritz has to offer.

To win a one night midweek stay (Sunday through Thursday) in a deluxe room at The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo here is what you need to do:

Peruse the The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo website to learn more about the services and amenities that are offered, and, Pick just one (it will be hard) that defines luxury and relaxation to you, Then, tweet it to your followers with a link back to this contest page with the RitzTokyo hashtag (e.g. “I want to win a night at the #RitzTokyo & get an essential body massage – you can enter too! http://su.pr/1Wrm1V .”

OR

If you have your own website but aren’t yet on Twitter, write about the contest on your site, following the guidelines above, and, Ensure that there is a track back to this post.

Terms & Conditions

Contest will run from Friday, September 4, 2009 through midnight on Sunday, September 6, 2009 (Japan Standard Time) Contest winner must be of legal age in Japan to claim the prize (20 years old). Only one (1) prize will be awarded. Prize must be utilized within six months of being awarded, is non-transferable once issued, and can only be utilized at The Ritz-Carton Tokyo. One entry per day per person for the term of the contest. Contest winner will be drawn randomly via Random.org If the winner is on Twitter, they will be notified by direct message on Friday, September 11, 2009 so be sure to follow @shanesakata on Twitter so that you receive the DM, or, If the winner is the result of an article written on another website the winner will be contacted via that website’s published contact information. In either case, if no reply is received within 24 hours of notification a new winner will be chosen.

Image Credit: Images provide by and used with permission from The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo

